Judging by the way the media presents Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her socialist ideas, you would think that the vast majority of Americans just love them.

In reality, nothing could be further from the truth.

A new poll finds that most people strongly dislike socialism and they don’t care much for AOC.

Just the News reports:

Poll: Majority of Americans hate socialism, don’t much like Ocasio-Cortez Twitterers may love Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but a majority of Americans don’t much care for her or the socialist ideas she’s selling. Nearly 60% of Americans said they didn’t like the New York Democrat, and 75% reject the socialism she preaches, according to a Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll. “When asked, ‘Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable impression of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?,’ only 18% said ‘very favorable,’ while 19% said ‘somewhat favorable,’” analysts for the pro-market Heartland Institute reported. “On the other hand, 38% of likely voters said they have a ‘very unfavorable’ impression of AOC, and 20% said they have a ‘somewhat unfavorable’ impression of her. About 15% said they are not sure.” “Taken together, these results show that a strong majority of likely voters believe the United States should reject socialism and instead adopt free-market economic principles,” analysts Christopher Talgo and Justin Haskins wrote. What’s more, likely voters hate socialism. When asked ‘Which is better – a free-market economic system or socialism?,’ 75% of respondents answered ‘free-market economic system,’ while just 11% answered ‘socialism,’” according to the authors.

This just goes to show that most journalists, who tend to live on Twitter, are not in touch with the majority of Americans.

"Asked whether the free-market economy or socialism was better, 75 percent of likely voters chose capitalism, while 11 percent backed socialism, according to a Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll."

The media pushes the ideas of the far left, but most of the public isn’t interested.

