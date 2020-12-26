https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-york-health-officials-investigate-firm-over-alleged-fraudulent?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York State Police and health officials have launched a criminal investigation into allegations that a healthcare provider obtained and distributed COVID-19 vaccines in violation of the state’s pandemic plan.

“The State Department of Health has been made aware of reports that Parcare Community Health Network, an Orange County provider, may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and diverted it to members of the public – contrary to the state’s plan to administer it first to frontline healthcare workers, as well as nursing home residents and staffers,” New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker announced Saturday.

“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter. Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Zucker added.

You can read Zucker’s statement here.

ParCare said it is cooperating with the state authorities, according to a statement reported first by Reuters.

The company is striving “to provide critical healthcare services and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those qualified to receive them under the New York State Department of Health’s guidelines, which includes frontline healthcare workers and first responders.”

