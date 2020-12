https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nice-one-liner-larry-elder/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Dems Spent 4 Years Calling Trump Hitler, Why Wouldn’t They Cheat?

Key Quote — ‘You called Trump a Hitler and a Nazi every day for four years and you want me to believe that you didn’t engage in fraud to prevent him from winning?’

Democrats Used Covid to Cheat Election Rules — Stop Ballot Harvesting!







Bonus Clip — Why blacks are skeptical of the vaccine