President Trump is taking the fight to Establishment Republicans.

In an early morning tweet, President Trump blasted Mitch McConnell and “the Republicans do NOTHING” for not standing up to the Democrats stealing of the 2020 election.

If a Democrat Presidential Candidate had an Election Rigged & Stolen, with proof of such acts at a level never seen before, the Democrat Senators would consider it an act of war, and fight to the death. Mitch & the Republicans do NOTHING, just want to let it pass. NO FIGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

These Republicans are a disgrace.

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported on Mitch’s attempt to block GOP Senators from objecting to the Electoral Votes on January 6th:

Mitch McConnell does not stand for President Trump and he does not stand with Trump’s voters. Mitch stands with the globalists and the Democrats and he is reportedly reaching out to Tommy Tuberville to warn him about creating a messy situation next week.

Wow!

“Senate Republicans say Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will reach out to Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville (Ala.) in an attempt to avoid a messy floor fight next month over finalizing the results of the Electoral College vote.” They’re trying to lose! https://t.co/uvOM7r8h2Z — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 25, 2020

