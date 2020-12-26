https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/no-fight-president-trump-blasts-republicans-not-stopping-steal/

President Trump is taking the fight to Establishment Republicans.

In an early morning tweet, President Trump blasted Mitch McConnell and “the Republicans do NOTHING” for not standing up to the Democrats stealing of the 2020 election.

These Republicans are a disgrace.

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit reported on Mitch’s attempt to block GOP Senators from objecting to the Electoral Votes on January 6th:

Mitch McConnell does not stand for President Trump and he does not stand with Trump’s voters.

Mitch stands with the globalists and the Democrats and he is reportedly reaching out to Tommy Tuberville to warn him about creating a messy situation next week.
Wow!

