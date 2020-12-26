https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/nurses-dance-cringeworthy-tiktok-video-time-hospitals-supposedly-overrun-due-covid/

It seems that every day, there’s a new article reporting on how hospitals are “overrun” or “overwhelmed” due to COVID patients.

A headline by The Washington Post from December 18th reads, “The scene inside a California hospital overrun with covid cases.”

A headline by Reuters from the same day reads, “California hospitals overrun even as vaccine is rolled out.”

Based on the constant bombardment of doom & gloom headlines, and orders by Democrat Governors and mayors for American citizens to stay home during Christmas in order to stop the spread of COVID, it would make sense for you to assume that doctors and nurses are tired and at the brink of collapsing from exhaustion.

However, it appears that in these so-called “overrun” hospitals, nurses have enough free time to film themselves dancing on the popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok…

Watch the video below and decide for yourself if these nurses look “overwhelmed,” because they sure look like they are having a great time in my opinion.

