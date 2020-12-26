https://www.theepochtimes.com/officers-who-saved-lives-before-nashville-blast-are-named_3632951.html
Six police officers who officials said “saved lives” by alerting residents in Nashville to an impending blast on Christmas Day were named by the Nashville Police Department. Sgt. Timothy Miller, an 11-year veteran, was identified, along with officers Brenna Hosey, a 4-year veteran; James Luellen, a 3-year veteran; Amanda Topping and James Wells, both with the department for 21 months; and Michael Sipos, a 16-month veteran. “These incredible heroes who ran to danger with uncertain outcomes ahead of them, were responsible for so many injuries being saved,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said at a press conference on Friday. Police officials said a call about shots being fired was taken by dispatchers on the morning of Dec. 25, triggering a response by police at about 5:30 a.m. local time. When officers arrived at the area on Second Avenue, they saw an RV that was broadcasting a message. “Once they arrived in …