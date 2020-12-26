https://www.oann.com/ontario-officials-say-they-find-two-cases-of-covid-19-variant-first-seen-in-uk/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ontario-officials-say-they-find-two-cases-of-covid-19-variant-first-seen-in-uk

December 26, 2020

TORONTO (Reuters) – Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province.

The cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contact, came as the province which went into a lockdown on Dec. 26.

(Reporting by Amran Abocar in Toronto)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

