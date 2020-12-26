https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/poll-majority-americans-hate-socialism-dont-much-ocasio-cortez

Twitterers may love Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but a majority of Americans don’t much care for her or the socialist ideas she’s selling.

Nearly 60% of Americans said they didn’t like the New York Democrat, and 75% reject the socialism she preaches, according to a Heartland Institute/Rasmussen poll.

“When asked, ‘Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable impression of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?,’ only 18% said ‘very favorable,’ while 19% said ‘somewhat favorable,'” analysts for the pro-market Heartland Institute reported. “On the other hand, 38% of likely voters said they have a ‘very unfavorable’ impression of AOC, and 20% said they have a ‘somewhat unfavorable’ impression of her. About 15% said they are not sure.”

“Taken together, these results show that a strong majority of likely voters believe the United States should reject socialism and instead adopt free-market economic principles,” analysts Christopher Talgo and Justin Haskins wrote.

What’s more, likely voters hate socialism.

When asked ‘Which is better – a free-market economic system or socialism?,’ 75% of respondents answered ‘free-market economic system,’ while just 11% answered ‘socialism,'” according to the authors.

“Despite the increased calls for socialism by many on the far left, the vast majority of likely voters believe that the United States should embrace a free-market economy. Only a sliver of likely voters think that the United States should abandon the free-market capitalistic policies that are responsible for making the United States the wealthiest nation in world history,” the said.

“Despite the countless calls for more socialism among elites in media and Hollywood,” they continued, “Americans aren’t interested in adopting the same socialist policies that have led to mass poverty wherever they have been tried.”

Those surveyed split on their view of Democrat Joe Biden.

“When asked, ‘Do you have a very favorable, somewhat favorable, somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable impression of Joe Biden?,’ 36% of likely voters said they have a ‘very unfavorable impression'” of him.'” “This was followed by 32% who said they have a ‘very favorable impression.’ 19% said they have a ‘somewhat favorable impression’ of Biden, while 11% responded that they have a ‘somewhat unfavorable impression’ of the next president. Just 2% said they are ‘not sure.'”

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters between Dec. 6 and 7 and has a margin of error of +/- 1-3%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

