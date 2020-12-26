https://thelibertyloft.com/trump-continues-to-stand-firm-against-spending-bill-as-biden-weighs-in/

Washington, DC — President Trump continues to stand firm against the radical spending bill that is labeled a “COVID-19 relief” bill. As we have shared before, the bill was packed into a major spending bill that Congress negotiated behind closed doors. Billions of wasted dollars were in the bill that did little to help Americans.

The mainstream media has railed against President Trump for his stance against signing the bill. Stories ran on most major media outlets blaming Trump for his failure to sign and that Republicans refused to compromise. They failed to share the truth that Democrats failed to remove any pork from the bill.

On Saturday, amid his Twitter comments on many subjects, President Trump railed against Congress for failing to do their jobs and help Americans. He continued to say that he will stand against signing the bill until they provide more money for Americans and remove money from projects that do not help Americans.

No Title I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”.

None of this was surprising. We knew that the left would blame Trump for the failure to sign the bill, even though the Democrats refuse to control their wasteful spending. The Republicans that voted for the bill are just as guilty, as they voted for ridiculous spending without reading the bill.

Now, Joe Biden has decided he wants to weigh in on the subject as well.

On Saturday, he released a statement saying that one day after Christmas, millions of Americans are not sure how they will make ends meet. He continued by saying that Trump’s “abdication of responsibility” would have consequences. Except Biden’s statement is completely misleading.

He fails to mention that the bill was not solely a COVID relief bill as the mainstream media and Biden makes it sound. They act as though the bill is a standalone relief measure.

The bill was full of spending on international programs and garbage. Garbage that did nothing to help Americans. The left wants you to believe the bill was full of things that will help American’s who are “suffering.” Except for the only thing it helps are their pet projects and corrupt friends.

Perhaps the most concerning part of Biden’s comments were found near the end. After talking about the bill needing to be signed into law immediately, he continued by saying, “it is also a first step and down payment on more action that we’ll need to take early in the new year to revive the economy and contain the pandemic.”

It continues to show that Biden is far from the “moderate” that anyone claims he was. He has full intentions to spend America into oblivion. For a nation that is nearly $28 trillion in debt, we simply cannot afford these ridiculous spending plans.

A Christmas Full of Unknowns Over 2,000 years ago, the world experienced an event that changed it forever. For Christians, we understand the birth of Christ and the important role that it plays in our faith and in our world. It’s a crucial part of our faith.

Jared Dyson is the Editor-in-Chief at The Liberty Loft and host of The Jared Dyson Show. Be sure to subscribe to The Liberty Loft’s daily newsletter. If you enjoy our content, please consider donating to support The Liberty Loft so we can continue to deliver great content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

