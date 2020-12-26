https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-set-record-votes-us-history-every-republican-outraged-standing-justice/

This is the greatest crime in US history. President Trump set the record for the most votes of a sitting president in US history but the Democrats, most Republicans, Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma and China all continue to push for his removal and the Joe Biden steal.

Americans everywhere know who won the 2020 election for President. President Trump set the record for the most votes in US history. He accumulated over 74 million votes. He broke Obama’s record of 69 million from 2008. He broke Hillary’s vote total. He set the record for the most votes by a Republican in history. But the elites and Chinese and Democrats want us to believe senile Joe Biden beat President Trump with a preposterous 81 million votes?

Most honest people acknowledge that Biden probably didn’t reach Hillary’s vote total of 65. Biden was old, senile, and nasty with a horrible record, horrible Anti-American policies, and a dysfunctional family.

Because we know voting machine switched millions of votes. We knew this more than a month ago:

We also know that in Georgia alone, there are nearly half a million absentee ballots where there are no chain of custody records available which are required by the law.

The one thing that we know for certain is that all the voter and election fraud reported to date benefited Joe Biden.

This is consistent no matter what method or location, the fraud was to assist senile and corrupt Joe Biden to steal the election.

Every American demands a legitimate election free from fraudulent results. Our politicians should too. They should demand a forensic audit of ballots cast and of the voting machines used or they should be calling for another election where fraud is prevented across the board.

Americans will never forget who stands for freedom and who turns and looks the other way.

This is our children and grandchildren’s futures we are fighting for.

