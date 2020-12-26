https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/public-radio-reporter-arrested-firebombing-police-cars/

BizPacReview reported:

On Dec. 17th, the Department of Justice published a press release announcing the arrest of four suspects: “Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 31; Emily Nowlin, 27; Renea Goddard, 22; and Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24; all of Little Rock.”

Three of the four — Nowlin, Goddard and Espinosa-Villegas — allegedly prepared Molotov cocktails at Jeffrey’s home and then threw them into several Little Rock Police Department cruisers during a “protest” on Aug. 25th. They also allegedly punctured the vehicles’ tires.

One of the four, Goddard, has since been outed as Renea Baek Goddard, a radical, far-left “gay rights” and “trans rights” activist who’s worked as a “reporter” for local public radio station KUAR since 2018.