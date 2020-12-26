https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/public-radio-reporter-arrested-firebombing-police-cars/
A “reporter” for a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas has been arrested for firebombing police cars.
She allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into police cars and punctured their tires.
On Dec. 17th, the Department of Justice published a press release announcing the arrest of four suspects: “Brittany Dawn Jeffrey, 31; Emily Nowlin, 27; Renea Goddard, 22; and Aline Espinosa-Villegas, 24; all of Little Rock.”
Three of the four — Nowlin, Goddard and Espinosa-Villegas — allegedly prepared Molotov cocktails at Jeffrey’s home and then threw them into several Little Rock Police Department cruisers during a “protest” on Aug. 25th. They also allegedly punctured the vehicles’ tires.
One of the four, Goddard, has since been outed as Renea Baek Goddard, a radical, far-left “gay rights” and “trans rights” activist who’s worked as a “reporter” for local public radio station KUAR since 2018.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has more:
Law enforcement officials also were told by witnesses that Goddard, Nowlin and Espinosa-Villegas were responsible for vandalism at Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock on Aug. 28, and cell phone data confirmed their phones were in the area of the headquarters that day, according to the release. During the incident, one police vehicle was set on fire, one was vandalized with spray-paint and other vehicles had punctured tires, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Andy Ngo reports this:
Renea Baek Goddard, the social-justice journalist who has been federally charged over a firebombing attack in Little Rock, is also an amateur porn star. She interned for Arkansas Public Media & reported for KUAR. She goes by "Slutty Asian Teen" on OnlyFans despite being 22 y/o. pic.twitter.com/l35WRyUdud
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The post Public Radio “Reporter” Arrested For Firebombing Police Cars appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.