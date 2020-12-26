https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/putin-be-vaccinated-soon-against-covid-19-kremlin-says?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, Moscow said today

“We should expect that in the near future the president will announce himself about the decision,” Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Peskov said while appearing on Russia’s Channel 1 television.

Putin at his annual news conference this month affirmed that he would take the vaccine as soon as possible.

“He said he would take the vaccine and that he had made such a decision and he was waiting for all formal issues to be solved,” Peskov said during the Dec. 27 television interview.

Russia’s health ministry on Saturday authorized the use of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for people over 60 years of age. Previously, people in that age group were not permitted to take the vaccine, pending safety trials. Putin is 68.

Peskov on Sundar said that Putin would not take part in an annual year-end meeting with Russian business leaders. Peskov did not explain why Putin bowed out of the meeting.

