Pope Francis is again pushing far-left and elite causes. He now wants all countries to ensure everyone takes the COVID vaccination.
John Solomon at Just the News reports:
Pope Francis made a Christmas Day admonition for world leaders to “promote cooperation and not competition” in the race to stop the pandemic, imploring that the most vulnerable be first to get vaccines.
“We can’t let closed nationalisms impede us from living as the true human family that we are,” Francis said Friday in a speech from the Vatican just hours after he celebrated Christmas Eve Mass that was sparsely attended because of COVID restrictions across Europe.
The goal, he said, is “vaccines for everybody, especially for the most vulnerable and needy.”
The Pope joins the World Health Organization which is pushing the vaccination on the world as well:
The CDC is also pushing this effort:
Until every person in the U.S. can get a COVID-19 vaccine, continue to wear a mask, keep at least 6 feet between yourself and others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often. Learn more about who should get vaccinated first while supplies are limited: https://t.co/ifJLlRKU2c.
— CDC (@CDCgov) December 23, 2020
Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing.