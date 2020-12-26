https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/richard-grenell-would-like-some-follow-up-on-sen-chris-murphys-intel-saying-russia-was-responsible-for-the-emails-on-hunter-bidens-laptop/

We’re old enough to remember when Rep. Adam Schiff insisted he had concrete evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton, although to this day he still hasn’t presented that evidence to the public. Now it’s Sen. Chris Murphy’s turn to own up.

As Twitchy reported, President-elect Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “one-horse pony” for asking him if he still believed the emails on that laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop were Russian disinformation. The “one-horse pony” remark got the most attention, but plenty of others noticed that Biden just laughed off the question; were it President Trump, the whole press corps would have been screaming follow-up questions.

It was back in October when Sen. Chris Murphy said he’d seen intel that Russia was behind those emails on the laptop, despite the fact that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said there was no evidence Russia was involved. Richard Grenell hasn’t forgotten and on Saturday brought up Murphy’s claim:

It’s shameful that partisan intelligence reporters never asked follow up questions to @ChrisMurphyCT on this claim. It was a total lie – pushed before the election for partisan purposes. https://t.co/Ov0LOo87y9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 26, 2020

Reporters seem to be running out the clock until they can overlook any scandal that might try to erupt.

We ALL know he’s FOS & it’s proof his constituents are morons & clueless — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 26, 2020

What’s really a shame is that my life will end with a total distrust of the DoJ. So sad. — Ed Koz (@koz7264) December 26, 2020

Both @ChrisMurphyCT and @AdamSchiff are slandering liars who will never be called out by fake journalists. — 🇺🇸 President-Elect Buckaroo Banzai 🇮🇱 (@michael_jaffe) December 26, 2020

Exactly… never any consequences to spreading lies. — ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ (@elejeune2020) December 26, 2020

Was a Russian’s name on the work order for the laptop? — TRUMP WON! DEMS CHEATED! (@tpjohn5454) December 26, 2020

Sadly, Richard, we are at a place where truth seems to no longer come into play. It’s numerics. The party with the most members wins. Breaks my heart and it will spell the end of the Republic. — PhD of Twitology (@martn_sr) December 26, 2020

It’s so sad and sick @RichardGrenell .. I fear our republic is completely gone. — Bluebell (@Springbluebelle) December 26, 2020

Because Murphy can’t open his mouth without lying! He is one of the most slimy of swamp creatures! — Republicifucankeepit (@dave_danner) December 26, 2020

Well in @ChrisMurphyCT ‘s defense, he is the living embodiment of a huge steaming pile of horse shit. He can’t help himself. — Social Score Zero (@SocialScoreZero) December 26, 2020

Nobody believed him. It was reported to cover for cheating at election. NOBODY believed it was Russians. — Right2Opinion (@OpinionRight2) December 26, 2020

A lot of people claimed it was, though; Drew Holden drew up one of his famous threads of all the politicians and media figures who ran with the “Russian disinformation” angle.

We need to change the laws. People like this and Schiff et al should go to jail for saying they’ve seen stuff that doesn’t exist. If it weren’t for the sham Mueller Investigation, we would not have lost the house in 2018. That’s a fact. Their lies work… — Ron (@Ronflight400) December 26, 2020

That reminds us of Harry Reid saying his lie about Mitt Romney not paying his taxes for 10 years worked, didn’t it?

They simply don’t care. That narrative won’t pay their salary and, their souls have been sold. — ann (@travelgirlann2) December 26, 2020

At least, for now, we know that Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 for his shady business dealings. That’ll probably all disappear in mid-January, though.

Drew Holden posts a thread on all the takes that the New York Post’s Hunter Biden scoop was Russian disinformation https://t.co/lbf5tGRzq5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 19, 2020

