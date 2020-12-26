https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/richard-grenell-would-like-some-follow-up-on-sen-chris-murphys-intel-saying-russia-was-responsible-for-the-emails-on-hunter-bidens-laptop/

We’re old enough to remember when Rep. Adam Schiff insisted he had concrete evidence that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton, although to this day he still hasn’t presented that evidence to the public. Now it’s Sen. Chris Murphy’s turn to own up.

As Twitchy reported, President-elect Joe Biden called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “one-horse pony” for asking him if he still believed the emails on that laptop allegedly abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop were Russian disinformation. The “one-horse pony” remark got the most attention, but plenty of others noticed that Biden just laughed off the question; were it President Trump, the whole press corps would have been screaming follow-up questions.

It was back in October when Sen. Chris Murphy said he’d seen intel that Russia was behind those emails on the laptop, despite the fact that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said there was no evidence Russia was involved. Richard Grenell hasn’t forgotten and on Saturday brought up Murphy’s claim:

Reporters seem to be running out the clock until they can overlook any scandal that might try to erupt.

A lot of people claimed it was, though; Drew Holden drew up one of his famous threads of all the politicians and media figures who ran with the “Russian disinformation” angle.

That reminds us of Harry Reid saying his lie about Mitt Romney not paying his taxes for 10 years worked, didn’t it?

At least, for now, we know that Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 for his shady business dealings. That’ll probably all disappear in mid-January, though.

