(THE SUN UK) – Russian hackers have threatened to release before-and-after pictures of celebrity clients after they stole data from a cosmetic surgery company.

The Hospital Group, which has been endorsed by celebs including Kerry Katona and Joey Essex, confirmed the ransomware attack.

The hacker group, known as REvil, said the “intimate photos of customers” were “not a completely pleasant sight.” They claim to have got their hands on more than 900 gigabytes of patient photographs.

