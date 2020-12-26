https://bigleaguepolitics.com/shills-phony-conservatives-pledge-fealty-to-big-tech-for-taking-absolute-power-during-lockdown/

America Last conservatives and libertarians are coalescing around Big Tech entities like Amazon, which have consolidated power massively throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns.

They became triggered after New York Post editor Sohrab Ahmari published an op/ed bemoaning the “new normal” of atomization and isolation during Christmas. In a tweet, he took a shot at Big Tech for being the prime beneficiary of the collapse of the West as the masses succumb to fear and cowardice.

“Never again can we allow Big Tech and mega-corporations to push us into techno-remote living, an ­atomized existence in which the joy of human contact is replaced by faces on screens and empty Amazon boxes,” Ahmari wrote.

This really offended conservatives and libertarians who are happy to surrender their faith, their family and their nation to soulless corporate giants. This includes “Never Trump” hack Jonah Goldberg, who was run out of the National Review during the Trump years due to lack of talent.

I don't get it. I thought the pandemic, politicians and public health people pushed us into remote living. How did Big Tech and Mega-Corporations do that? https://t.co/wOj06PmVJn

— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 25, 2020

This prompted Koch whore Robby Soave, the effete cosmopolitan scribbler at Reason Magazine, to bow before Big Tech for giving him so much content to consume throughout the pandemic:

Not only is “Big Tech” innocent of this crime, but tech has actually made the misery somewhat more bearable. I can’t imagine enduring the pandemic without social media or Amazon. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) December 26, 2020

Washington Examiner managing editor Jay Caruso posted some oligarch apologia, appearing incredulous that billionaire capitalists like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Microsoft founder Bill Gates would ever exploit a crisis to bolster their money and power:

The replies and quote tweets are fascinating. Apparently, all of these people like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and all the rest have been biding their time, waiting for a pandemic so they could benefit from lockdowns. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) December 26, 2020

Project Lincoln adviser Tom Nichols took the groveling a step further, actually crediting Big Tech mega corporations for sustaining his life throughout the pandemic:

I kind of thought big tech and mega corporations were how we were surviving this, but what do I know — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 25, 2020

However, it is a well-documented fact that lockdown policies – instituted by government officials who are lobbied by tech corporations – have facilitated the greatest wealth transfer from the poor and middle class to the super rich in world history.

Big League Politics has reported on how the oligarchs have made out like bandits throughout the pandemic, enriching themselves while civil society is grinded into dust:

Research that the Institute for Policy Studies published on August 17, 2020 indicated that the dozen richest Americans now own more than $1 trillion in wealth. One analyst described this development as “a disturbing milestone in the U.S. history of concentrated wealth and power.” Omar Ocampo, an analyst at the Institute for Policy Studies said, “The total wealth of the Oligarchic Dozen is greater than the GDP of Belgium and Austria combined. Meanwhile, tens of millions of Americans are unemployed or living paycheck to paycheck.” Jake Johnson of Common Dreams highlighted some of the key findings from the progressive think tank’s research. IPS noted that the 12 leading American billionaires have witnessed their combined wealth increase by 40 percent — $283 billion — since the Wuhan virus outbreak, which has propelled policymakers to implement economically devastating shutdowns. “During the first stage of the pandemic, between January 1 and March 18, the collective wealth of the Oligarchic Dozen declined by $96 billion,” IPS analysts Chuck Collins and Omar Ocampo wrote. “But their wealth quickly rebounded and surpassed their September 2019 Forbes 400 wealth level. The only exception is Warren Buffett, who is still $2 billion below his September 2019 wealth, but is currently worth $80 billion.” As of August 13, the billionaires’ total wealth reached $1.015 trillion. Johnson noted that is “the first time in U.S. history that the collective net worth of the top 12 American billionaires has topped the trillion-dollar mark.” According to IPS, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s wealth skyrocketed by $48.5 billion since the middle March. This surge in wealth made Musk the “biggest pandemic profiteer” of the billionaire bunch. “This is simply too much economic and political power in the hands of twelve people,” Collins, director of IPS’ Program on Inequality and the Common Good, declared in a statement.

The rise of President Trump’s nationalism within the GOP has exposed the shills, frauds and fakers among the ranks. Conservatives who would rather serve Big Tech oligarchs than fight for America’s future have no place in the new Republican Party.

