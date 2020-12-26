https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/singapore-airlines-launches-digital-health-passport-passengers/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the world stumbles into 2021 in a matter of days, life, as we know it, will never be normal again, referring to good ole’ days of the pre-pandemic.

For months, readers may have heard us discuss “COVID passports,” “immunity passports,” or at least speak on the subject of those who don’t get tested for COVID-19 or vaccinated will face travel restrictions.

Well, from conspiracy theory to conspiracy fact, Singapore Airlines this week is the first major carrier to introduce a digital health certificate to verify passengers’ testing history and vaccination status.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

