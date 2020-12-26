https://redstate.com/bonchie/2020/12/26/the-funniest-moment-of-trumps-presidency-is-still-triggering-people-n300100
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden's Proposed Press Sec Jen Psaki Just Does a Brilliant Self-Own Over the Russians and that Communist Hat
December 2, 2020
Schumer in Private Calls: Dems Chances to Regain Senate Control Doomed by RBG's Death & Cal Cunningham's 'Zipper' Problem
December 1, 2020
Watch: Joe Biden Makes Admission About Trump and the Vaccine That He Should Have Long Ago (but Didn't)
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy