https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/too-late-we-missed-our-annual-reminder-that-merry-christmas-is-white-supremacy-culture-at-work/

We’re sorry we didn’t get this information out there earlier this month, and certainly before Christmas Day, but blue-check Jen Bokoff gave us our annual reminder that defaulting to the holiday greeting “Merry Christmas” is white supremacy culture at work.

She’s since locked down her account so we’re not sure how to approach Kwanzaa.

Less than half of all Christians are white, yet in 2020, celebrating the birth of a Jewish person of color who 2.4 billion people believe saved all of humanity is “white supremacy.” pic.twitter.com/KbNwAyyMdD — Conrad Black (@ConradMBlack) December 26, 2020

My popular response before she took her account private was:

—-

Shush. I’m Jewish, and if someone wishes me a Merry Christmas, I say “Thank you. Merry Christmas to you”. Stop looking to be miserable. — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) December 26, 2020

She needs some Christmas Spirit. pic.twitter.com/6B9BHto1Qj — Alberta Blue Skies (@ABBlueSkies) December 26, 2020

So people of all races around the world are celebrating the birth of a middle eastern baby and that’s white supremacy. Good to know. — Bicycle Boy – 2+2=4 (@mcandrus) December 27, 2020

Merry Christmas Conrad and a special Merry Christmas to Jen Bokoff. — B (@bhallboo1) December 26, 2020

What a doorknob — LilMissRealist (@RealistLil) December 26, 2020

Colleges these days graduate mediocre students with inflated egos. — Chris Smyth (@ChrisSmyTHEreal) December 26, 2020

The world is going mad with “wokeness”. It saddens me to see people spread such divisiveness in the name of political correctness. Why is it so difficult to accept each others differences? — Jon Fraser (@JonFraser1965) December 26, 2020

There are those who will write/ tweet anything just to be noticed.

Do this person know that in fact there are Arab Christians?

Does she know much at all? — Cathryn. (@stocat1) December 26, 2020

At this point, these people are just cartoon characters. — Kyle Roffkin (@roffkin) December 27, 2020

Pronouns in bio, of course 🙃 — Nick Bennetts (@NickBennetts12) December 27, 2020

There are more Christians in India than in Canada. — Chris MacIntosh (@ChrisMa07575722) December 26, 2020

Merry Christmas Jen — PresidentElect I_AM_J (@GQDWINSPATRIOTS) December 27, 2020

This woman appears tragically woke. — ChazThe Patriot (@ChaztheP) December 27, 2020

Well, she achieved the goal of being noticed — for what little that is worth. — Derek Rogers (@dlr1947) December 27, 2020

Xmasphobia — B Kapow (@bkapow) December 26, 2020

Wishing the angry Jen Bokoff a belated Merry Christmas! I pray that you find peace and joy in 2021. — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) December 27, 2020

This is news to the millions of Christians in Africa. 🙄 — Kay (@Kay36617141) December 26, 2020

Sounds like Jen is just a butt hurt lib. — SuperfluousSecurity (@SuperfluousSec) December 27, 2020

Tired of this crap. I see she’s locked her account. — 853OKG (@B86119475) December 27, 2020

Her account is locked or I would have wished her a very Merry Christmas. — CO Dreamer (@CODreamer2) December 27, 2020

Too many in the West do not understand the value of freedom or of the Christian faith. Despite the risk of beheadings, bombing & mob attacks – Christians on the other side of the planet look forward to boldly celebrating X’mas & Easter because that is a statement of faith. — Phil (@Phil__2020) December 26, 2020

That fact that these people think a day that has to do with Jesus is a “white supremacy “ culture should tell you all you need to hear. False prophets watch out. — world wide (@exposeCCP) December 27, 2020

Everyone please wish @jenbo1 a Merry Christmas so she can feel the love. — Prime Minister-Elect Robin (@Rob556762) December 26, 2020

We hope all of our readers had a Merry Christmas!

Related:

Neil deGrasse Tyson enlightens everyone’s Christmas by explaining how Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been misgendered https://t.co/LTZ4icrSHt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 25, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

