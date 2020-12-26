https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/26/too-late-we-missed-our-annual-reminder-that-merry-christmas-is-white-supremacy-culture-at-work/

We’re sorry we didn’t get this information out there earlier this month, and certainly before Christmas Day, but blue-check Jen Bokoff gave us our annual reminder that defaulting to the holiday greeting “Merry Christmas” is white supremacy culture at work.

She’s since locked down her account so we’re not sure how to approach Kwanzaa.

We hope all of our readers had a Merry Christmas!

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...