https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-tweets-good-news-signaling-possible-resolution-covid-and-spending?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Sunday night signed a $2.3 trillion federal spending and COVID relief bill, averting a government shutdown and ensuring millions of Americans continue to get unemployment benefits.

The signing came after Trump tweeted, “Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!”

The signing brought hope to millions of Americans who lost jobless benefits over the weekend as a federal shutdown loomed.

The standoff occurred after Trump refused before Christmas to sign the $2.3 trillion spending and COVID relief bill, demanding more money for everyday Americans.

Congress failed to address the president’s demands to increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 per person.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

