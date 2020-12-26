https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-presses-gop-senators-fight-election-results-aggressively-democrats?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump has unleashed a new broadside against Washington’s establishment from the courts to the FBI, imploring GOP senators to “step up and fight” the presidential election results declaring Joe Biden the winner.

“Time for Republican Senators to step up and fight for the Presidency, like the Democrats would do if they had actually won,” the president tweeted on Saturday.

While nearly all the courts have rejected claims of widespread fraud, Trump said the “proof is irrefutable” and listed a litany of grievances.

“Massive late night mail-in ballot drops in swing states, stuffing the ballot boxes (on video), double voters, dead voters, fake signatures, illegal immigrant voters, banned Republican vote watchers, MORE VOTES THAN ACTUAL VOTERS (check out Detroit & Philadelphia), and much more<,” he tweeted.

The tweet came as more Republicans began to recognize Biden as the president-elect. Trump faulted several establishments for failing to accept his arguments.

“Courts are bad, the FBI and ‘Justice’ didn’t do their job, and the United States Election System looks like that of a third world country. Freedom of the press has been gone for a long time,” he added.

