President Donald Trump said that the U.S. Supreme Court failed to address massive election fraud properly.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” he wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday morning.

“We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it—No ‘standing’, they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!” he added.

The Supreme Court didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Epoch Times.

Supreme Court Justices (L-R) Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito. (Credit L-R: Brendan Smialowski, Greg Nash, Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Recently, several moves made by America’s highest court frustrated the president and his allies.

The Supreme Court—with five conservative justices and three of them appointed by Trump—rejected Texas’s bid to challenge the 2020 election results in four battleground states.

In a Dec. 11 order, the justices denied Texas’s request to sue Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin, opining that the Lone Star State lacked legal standing—or capability—to sue under the Constitution because it has not shown a valid interest to intervene in how other states handle their elections.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections,” the order (pdf) read. “All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.”

The case has been regarded by the Trump campaign and some Republicans as a case with big potential.

“The Supreme Court really let us down. No Wisdom, No Courage!” Trump took on Twitter on Dec. 12 to express his frustration over the decision.

In another election-related case, the court set a deadline two days after the presidential inauguration day showing apparently no interest to take meaningful action about the alleged election fraud.

The Trump campaign filed the suit on Dec. 21 challenging three Pennsylvania Supreme Court rulings that “illegally changed” the mail-in ballot laws “immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election.” Trump’s legal team argued that those court decisions were issued in violation of Article II of the Constitution and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Bush v. Gore, that settled a recount dispute from Florida in 2000.

Along with the petition for a writ of certiorari, the legal team filed a request to the court to expedite the case requesting the nation’s top court to order Pennsylvania officials to respond by noon on Dec. 23.

However, the Supreme Court docketed the case on Dec. 23 and set the Jan. 22 deadline rejecting the campaign’s request to expedite the case.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani, and members of Arizona State Legislature hold a public hearing on election integrity in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 30, 2020. (Screenshot via NTD)

The Trump campaign has over the past seven weeks provided evidence alleging voting irregularities and fraud including effective Republican poll watching blocked by election officials, votes being cast in the names of deceased persons, and election-related rules being changed bypassing the state legislatures.

While the judiciary system mostly behaved passively over alleged election fraud, the president urged Americans to “stop the theft of the presidential election” in a video message to the nation on Dec. 22.

“Americans must be able to have complete faith in the confidence of their elections. The fate of our democracy depends upon it,” he said. “Now is the time for the American people to raise their voices and demand that this injustice be immediately corrected. Our elections must be fair, they must be honest, they must be transparent, and they must be 100 percent free of fraud.”

The president also encouraged his supporters to join the rally in the District of Columbia on Jan. 6, the same day when the Congress will assemble to count and certify the electoral votes.

Women for America First, a pro-Trump group, is seeking a permit for a Jan. 6 gathering at Freedom Plaza and Lincoln Memorial, WTOP reported.

“Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th,” Trump wrote on a Twitter post on Saturday morning.

Janita Kan and Mimi Nguyen Ly contributed to the report.

