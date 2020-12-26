https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-head-back-georgia-rally-ahead-senate-runoffs?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump is heading back to Georgia for another rally ahead of two critical runoff races that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Trump tweeted Sunday evening that he will head to Georgia Jan. 4 to rally voters to support GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in their re-election bids against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

“On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th., to have a big and wonderful RALLY. So important for our Country that they win,” the president said.

