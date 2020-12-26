http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7-7Yp-ASqeA/

A gingerbread monolith resembling the metal ones previously seen around the world appeared in San Francisco’s Corona Heights Park on Christmas Day.

“Instead of the shiny metal material, the mysterious object appears to be made of gingerbread. The monolith even has icing and gumdrops,” ABC 7 reported. However, it is unclear who placed it there or how long it will remain.

Following the discovery, photographer Karl Mondon shared photos of the mysterious cookie tower and one of his Twitter followers called it a “Christmas miracle”:

Merry Christmas from San Francisco where a gingerbread monolith appeared overnight at Corona Heights Park. pic.twitter.com/XtQCHrNtuI — Karl Mondon (@karlmondon) December 25, 2020

“At least the aliens are festive I guess,” another person commented.

In November, wildlife officials spotted a silver monolith in a remote area of Utah while counting sheep from a helicopter. “The Utah Department of Public Safety and Wildlife Resources team soon found themselves looking at a ten-foot vertical slab of steel, incongruously parked amid the huge red rocks that fill the area,” Breitbart News reported. The @UtahDPS helicopter was assisting the @UtahDWR in counting bighorn sheep in remote southern Utah Wednesday when the crew encountered something entirely ‘out of this world’…@KSL5TV #KSLTV #Utah Photojournalist: @Photog_Steve5 pic.twitter.com/f8P0fayDIS — Andrew Adams (@AndrewAdamsKSL) November 21, 2020 “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” helicopter pilot Bret Hutchings said. “We were, like, thinking is this something NASA stuck up there or something. Are they bouncing satellites off it or something?” he continued. On December 4, a group of “stunt artists” wrote in an Instagram post taking credit for the metal structure’s appearance in Utah and two similar monolith’s appearances in California and Romania. “The group, which collectively refers to itself as ‘The Most Famous Artist,’ is offering to provide monoliths on demand for $45,000,” according to Breitbart News. A person was reportedly seen licking the gingerbread monolith on Friday, said San Francisco resident Josh Ackerman, who confirmed the structure is a cookie held together with white frosting: the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that i even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith! pic.twitter.com/ceyGDbKPVB — Josh Ackerman (@joshuaackerman) December 25, 2020 “These aliens are getting more and more clever.. looks like they might have also burnt a couple squares.. I’ll give them a pass for creativity,” one of Ackerman’s followers commented.

