https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fe78830fcf548787c049e4c
When a person tests positive for the coronavirus, it can sentence a person to isolation, away from family, roommates and friends….
(THE FEDERALIST) – When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi recently said, “People say around here sometimes, ‘I’m faith-oriented, so I don’t believe in science,'” she displayed a common habit among pun…
(NEWSBUSTERS) – Watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been a tradition for millions since it first aired on Dec. 9, 1965. This year, many Americans were disappointed that Apple TV scooped up the st…
A Lebanese official says a team of French investigators will come to Beirut next month to participate in interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn…