https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christmas-miracle-accident-cliff/2020/12/26/id/1003196

In a Christmas miracle, a woman survived – but is in serious condition – after her car went off a cliff Friday morning.

The car flipped over onto a San Francisco beach near Fort Funston in southwest San Francisco, according to tweets by the San Francisco Fire Department.

The tide was out, permitting the rescue team to get to the woman, according to CNN.

The Golden Gate National Park Service tweeted:

“Our thanks to the men and women of @sffdpio, @GGNRANPSAlerts, and @USPP_SFFO that responded to this vehicle accident below Fort Funston. Please stay clear of vehicle while we work to remove it over the next few days”

