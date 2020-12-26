https://www.campusreform.org/article?id=16481

Georgia State University published an online sign-up for a women’s business program that listed ten pronoun options.

The university’s J. Mack School of Business hosts a program called WomenLead, which “equips female students to excel in school, enter the workforce with developed skills and find their place in leadership positions.”

Although the program is specifically geared toward women, the program offered ten different choices for preferred pronouns on a registration form.

Among the options were “ey,” “xie,” “hir,” “vis,” and “eirs.”

“Yoself” was also listed as an option alongside “yo” and “yos.”

Director of WomenLead Nancy Mansfield told Campus Reform that “the WomenLead program invites all students who meet the requirements regardless of gender.”

Campus Reform reached out to Georgia State University for comment; this article will be updated accordingly.

