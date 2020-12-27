https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/3-men-including-rapper-break-home-sexually-assault-woman-police-say/

By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

Three men, including the rapper Splash Zanotti, allegedly demanded $20,000 and sexually assaulted a woman after breaking into a South Florida home, police said.

Splash Zanotti, whose real name is Kejuan Campbell, along with Dionte Alexander-Wilcox and Antonio James allegedly broke into the Miramar, Florida home in October by pointing a gun at one of the homeowners, according to a federal affidavit. The men, all armed with firearms, proceeded to force both homeowners on the ground and assaulted them.

The assailants allegedly forced the couple to write checks totaling $20,000 and attempted to use the couple’s debit card to purchase money orders equalling $20,000, but they failed to successfully cash the checks or complete the money orders, the affidavit said. They decided to spend the night at the couple’s home and at one point, one of the men allegedly raped the woman.

“With a firearm in his hand, the masked subject directed Victim-1 to perform oral sex on him,” the affidavit said. “In fear for her and Victim-2’s lives, Victim-1 complied.”

Rapper Splash Zanotti and two others accused of kidnapping couple for $20,000 https://t.co/Syfzkhd04S pic.twitter.com/ArOKuouKnA — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) December 26, 2020

The assailant then allegedly took the woman to the home’s master bedroom and forcibly raped her, according to the filing. The men eventually left the residence after successfully making multiple withdrawals from the couple’s bank accounts totaling $21,600.

Campbell, who is the alleged ringleader of the gang, and Alexander-Wilcox appeared in federal court Friday where they were both charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. James is scheduled for a court appearance Monday.

Alexander-Wilcox was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the unsealed criminal complaint. None of the men were charged in connection with the alleged rape.

The men all face a maximum penalty of life in prison if found guilty, The SunSentinel reported.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

