Dr. Emily Porter, sister of Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), is warning about the dangers of still contracting Covid-19 even though you’ve received the first of two vaccination shots:

In this instance it was Dr. Porter’s husband, an ER doctor, who started feeling sick on Christmas day after receiving his vaccine shot:

And then he tested positive for Covid-19:

Her family is now in quarantine and awaiting the results of their own tests:

It’s also gotten political for Dr. Porter:

But, there’s actually some good news here. Those experimental treatments that the president and others close to him received *are* available to the general public *right now* and are going unsued in many parts of the country. From the NYT:

