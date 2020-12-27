https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/worthy-recipient-pro-life-group-names-trump-pro-life-person-year/

Operation Rescue, a prominent pro-life group announced that President Trump would be receiving the Malachi Award.

They give this award to the person they believe has done the most to protect unborn babies.

Christian Post reported:

A prominent pro-life group has named President Donald Trump as its “Person of the Year” for 2020 for his public policy efforts on abortion and judicial appointments.

Operation Rescue announced Tuesday that Trump was the recipient of its 2020 Person of the Year Malachi Award, having previously bestowed him with the honor in 2017.

The organization cited Trump’s efforts to remove Title X funding from Planned Parenthood, pulling out of the United Nations’ World Health Organization due to its support for abortion, the appointment of numerous pro-life judges, including three justices of the United States Supreme Court, and his administration withholding $200 million in tax dollars from California over a state law requiring healthcare providers to cover abortions, regardless of any moral objections.

“President Trump has done more to build a Culture of Life in the U.S. than all previous presidents combined,” said Operation Rescue’s President Troy Newman, as quoted in the announcement.

“It is my honor to acknowledge these accomplishments and relay my deep gratitude to him for keeping and exceeding all his promises when it comes to the matter of abortion.”