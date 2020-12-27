https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/bill-barr-did-not-see-fraud-because-he-refused-to-look/

There are none so blind as those who refuse to see. That is the case with Bill Barr/ We all had such high hopes when he was appointed and he said the right things but his follow through was lousy. But when he said he could see no voter fraud, that was the final straw.

He has exposed himself as weak and a fraud. I won’t say the vote was stolen because I am hoping that SCOTUS will do what they are there for. But honestly, I have lost faith in them. It seems that lawlessness has been declared legal by the highest court in the land. The Democrats are going to get away with it and next election will be more of the same.

Barr said:

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”

From The Gateway Pundit

So let me help you out Mr. Barr. THERE IS AMPLE EVIDENCE OF FRAUD AND YOU ONLY NEED TO LOOK IN THREE STATES–GEORGIA, PENNSYLVANIA AND ARIZONA.

Presently, Biden lays claim to 306 electors, while Trump lags with 232.

Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona account for 47 electoral votes. If those votes are properly assigned to Donald Trump and taken away from Joe Biden, Trump wins 279 to Biden’s 259.

The total of 103,896 votes separate Trump and Biden in these three states.

There is indisputable, tangible evidence of a massive fraud that, once exposed, ensures Donald Trump’s re-election. The plot was simple.

Millions of illegal ballots were pre-printed and shipped directly to counting centers in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona (also happened in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada).

These ballots were presented as “mail in ballots” but were never actually mailed and never handled by living voter.

These fraudulent ballots were fed into the Dominion voting machines and recorded votes for Joe Biden. Most of the pre-printed ballots excluded down ballot candidates, which is why the Republicans won more than 12 additional seats in the U.S. Congress.

There is just so much that makes no sense like the early morning ballot dump. It favored Biden by 570.000 to 3,200. How is that even humanly possible? Enthusiasm for Trump was unbelievable while Biden had none at all. He was outnumbered in rally attendance 1.1 million to less than 2,000 for Biden. Trump campaign workers knocked on millions of doors whereas the Biden campaign did none.

If it was a square election why are the Democrats fighting to keep public information from being revealed. If the machines are honest, would you be afraid to have someone inspect them?

