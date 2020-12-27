https://www.oann.com/alibaba-group-increases-share-repurchase-programme-to-10-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=alibaba-group-increases-share-repurchase-programme-to-10-billion

December 28, 2020

(Reuters) – Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company’s share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

“This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022,” Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

