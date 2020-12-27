https://noqreport.com/2020/12/27/america-needs-a-miracle-and-thats-a-very-good-thing/

True miracles are unambiguous. They diverge from the expectations of those observing them and often draw skepticism when retold to those who did not. That’s why big miracles are the ones that get the most scrutiny, and in the case of the waning days in the 2020 election, that scrutiny could have people seeking explanations from the Bible if it were to come to pass.

But before I go into the miracle we need, a miracle that we do not truly deserve, let’s look at what I like to call the “Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego Disclaimer.” The three friends of Daniel in the Old Testament were faced with a choice: Bow to a false god or be thrown into the fiery furnace. They did not declare that God WOULD save them. They simply said that God COULD save them if He chose to, and whether He chose to or not, the result would be that they would be delivered from Nebuchadnezzar’s hands. In other words, they’d either be saved or they’d die. Either way, they would be free from Nebuchadnezzar forever.

The way they worded their proclamations was very telling. They expressed absolute certainty that their God was very capable of saving them from whatever Nebuchadnezzar did to them, but they did not presume to state His prerogatives. It was faith in God’s omnipotence and submission to His will. And that’s exactly how we should view the current situation with the 2020 election.

Here are the noted verses from the Book of Daniel:

16 Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, answered and said to the king, O Nebuchadnezzar, we are not careful to answer thee in this matter. 17 If it be so, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of thine hand, O king. 18 But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will not serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.

Those who know the story remember that God did save His three servants. This miracle caused the king to realize (or at least proclaim to realize) that their God, our God, is more powerful than any gods the king served. He declared the God of the Israelites was the greatest divine creature and should be heralded as such. That lesson had to be taught to the king one more time, but for this moment his eyes were partially open.

That’s what can and hopefully will happen with the election. No, we’re not at the level of miracle seen by those who witnessed the three young Israelites emerge from the fiery furnace unscathed, but we’re getting to the point where many Trump supporters are losing hope. It’s understandable because it seems everyone from Democrats to most Republican lawmakers to mainstream media to Big Tech to the Supreme Court and even many in President Trump’s cabinet are all working against us. We have the most powerful earthly force on our side, the truth, but it can seem like even the power of facts and mountains of evidence are not enough to correct the results of a clearly fraudulent election.

This is why it is imperative that we pray and acknowledge that only through God’s will can we see the truth prevail. That’s not to say we stop fighting the good fight. We still need to spread the truth, fight the propaganda, expose the cheaters, and hope for the various legal attempts to pan out. But first and foremost we need to realize that God’s sovereignty is the key to America’s continuation. If He wills it, we will survive this.

The reason I am still quite certain President Trump will prevail in the end is because God abhors lies. That’s not to say He would not allow them; we do not know His plan and if we’ve learned anything from the Bible, it’s that His plan works. For all we know we are at the end times and this is all an entry into the moment when the gift of salvation is realized by believers. Whether this is the end or an opportunity for His miracles to wake up a complacent and lazy nation is not ours to choose. And yet we still need to pray that the truth prevails.

A miraculous victory now or in the near future must not be ignored. We need to appreciate and bless our Lord regardless of the outcome, but if the truth does prevail then we must make sure everyone we know is aware. This election will not be won by Rudy Giuliani or Sidney Powell, at least not by themselves. Thousands of patriots have worked tirelessly and millions of Americans have supported their efforts to correct the results, and we still seem to be heading towards disaster. That is why we must acknowledge that if victory comes, it will be His will manifested in a miraculous revelation to the nation and the world.

Praise God for letting us live in these amazing times. We are blessed to be here and we must acknowledge that blessing by continuing to fight the good fight. And if a miracle saves this nation, we need to use it as an opportunity to spread the Word.

