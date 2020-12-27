https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fbi-investigating-alleged-nashville-bomber-anthony-warners-fixation-with-5g-technology/

A Nashville man named as a person of interest in the Christmas Day bombing outside of an AT&T building in the Tennessee city was reportedly the subject of two tips submitted to the FBI previously.

63-year old Anthony Quinn Warner was named a person of interest in the bombing on Saturday morning. Authorities determined that Warner was registered as the owner of the RV that exploded with great force in Nashville early Friday morning, after a warning instructing anyone in the area to evacuate to avoid casualties played.

CBS News reported that the FBI had previously received tips about Warner. Law enforcement raided Warner’s residence on Saturday, and previous imagery of the location showed at least one RV parked on the premises.

Law enforcement raiding residence of Nashville person of interest pic.twitter.com/XRn4dfpgxi — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) December 26, 2020

It’s unclear if Warner is even alive or dead at this point, with authorities finding “human remains” at the scene of the crime on Friday. Warner has not been so much as formally named as a suspect, raising the possibility that the 63-year old man has no connection to the bombing.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Korneski reported that the agency has received over 500 tips since requesting assistance from the public in their investigation. The nature of previous FBI tips regarding Warner is unclear.

Warner appears to have owned an electronics business called Customs Alarms Electronics in Nashville, now or in the recent past.

The story is rapidly developing, and Big League Politics is closely monitoring for further updates.

