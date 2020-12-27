https://justthenews.com/government/local/man-suspected-nashville-bombing-had-previously-been-issued-explosive-user-permits?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Anthony Quinn Warner, the individual identified by authorities as the perpetrator in the recent Christmas morning bombing incident in Nashville, Tennessee, had previously been issued an “explosive user permits handler license,” which later expired.

CNN reported that public records reveal that Warner had been issued the license in November of 2013, which expired in November 2016.

The outlet said that Tennessee licensing records indicate Warner had been issued an alarm contractor license in 1993 that expired in 1998.

A neighbor named Rick Laude told the Associated Press that less than a week prior to Christmas, he had asked Warner the question, “Is Santa going to bring you anything good for Christmas?”

Warner smiled and responded, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” according to Laude.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

