https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/chuckschumer-newyork-senate-aoc/2020/12/27/id/1003224

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has officially been warned to not challenge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in 2022.

“I think it would be a primary driven by ambition more than by need,” New York Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs told the New York Post. “Chuck Schumer has been a progressive force in the state for decades.

“She has a constituency that admires her and supports her, and they’re in her community, and I think it would be a loss for them if she were to do that.”

Jacobs does admit he has yet to meet AOC, but is certain she would “absolutely” lose to Schumer in a prospective 2022 Senate primary.

“We’ve never met,” he told the Post. “I would look forward to doing that. I am open to that at any time.”

AOC, 31, has said remaining in the House was not a priority, nor rising to be the speaker, suggesting she has even bigger goals.

“I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever,” she told Vanity Fair in October.

But she has since called for “new leadership in the Democratic Party,” per the Post, fueling the Schumer-challenge talk.

Also, notably, AOC would officially be of age to run for president in 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

