https://www.dailywire.com/news/authorities-close-road-pull-over-truck-for-suspicious-audio-near-nashville

Authorities in Tennessee blocked off a stretch of road on Sunday afternoon to investigate a box truck that they say was playing audio sounding “similar” to the audio that emanated from an RV before it detonated in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The driver of the box truck has been detained by authorities, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. They declined to describe the exact nature of the audio, but said an emergency dispatcher received a call about the truck on Sunday morning, when it was still parked at a market, according to the Associated Press.

Video of the situation captured by WSMV, a local news outlet, shows a white box truck parked on the side of a two-lane road, with a swarm of police cars parked hundreds of feet away on either side of the stretch of road. A robot can be seen in one video approaching the truck, and in a later video, two agents can be seen near the truck.

“Agents are now working around the truck without bomb suits, likely indicating everything is safe,” reported WSMV news anchor Brittany Weiner.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...