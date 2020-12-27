https://www.dailywire.com/news/authorities-close-road-pull-over-truck-for-suspicious-audio-near-nashville

Authorities in Tennessee blocked off a stretch of road on Sunday afternoon to investigate a box truck that they say was playing audio sounding “similar” to the audio that emanated from an RV before it detonated in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

The driver of the box truck has been detained by authorities, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. They declined to describe the exact nature of the audio, but said an emergency dispatcher received a call about the truck on Sunday morning, when it was still parked at a market, according to the Associated Press.

Sheriff’s deputies in Rutherford and Wilson Counties are investigating a box truck parked at a store playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville. The driver was stopped by deputies and detained. Residents evacuated. Investigation active. — RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) December 27, 2020

Video of the situation captured by WSMV, a local news outlet, shows a white box truck parked on the side of a two-lane road, with a swarm of police cars parked hundreds of feet away on either side of the stretch of road. A robot can be seen in one video approaching the truck, and in a later video, two agents can be seen near the truck.

The robot has done this a few times. It appears they may be trying to open the door or break the window to get inside somehow. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/abRFmf1Xse — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020

“Agents are now working around the truck without bomb suits, likely indicating everything is safe,” reported WSMV news anchor Brittany Weiner.

Agents are now working around the truck without bomb suits, likely indicating everything is safe. pic.twitter.com/JlK4IPCcxu — Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) December 27, 2020

