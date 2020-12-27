https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/531769-bipartisan-lawmakers-urge-trump-to-either-sign-or-immediately-veto

A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers of Congress on Sunday reissued their call for President TrumpDonald TrumpPost office to be named after oldest Pearl Harbor veteran Federal agents search residence in Antioch in connection with Nashville explosion Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out MORE to sign a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package — or to immediately veto it.

The group of 11 senators and representatives made up of Republicans including Sens. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP senator on Trump pardons: ‘This is rotten to the core’ Relief bill’s passage sets off scramble to declare victory, assign blame Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal MORE (Maine), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: Could Pence run and win in 2024? Bipartisan, bicameral group urges Trump to sign COVID-19 relief package Trump’s pardons expose another gap in US legal system MORE (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBipartisan, bicameral group urges Trump to sign COVID-19 relief package Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal House passes massive spending deal, teeing up Senate vote MORE (Alaska) and Democrats including Sens. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinBiden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus relief Warren and other senators seek investigation into Trump administration resuming federal executions Biden taps senior Hoyer staffer to join administration’s communication team MORE (Ill.) and Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinBipartisan, bicameral group urges Trump to sign COVID-19 relief package Relief bill’s passage sets off scramble to declare victory, assign blame Congress passes .3T coronavirus relief, government funding deal MORE (W.V.) urged the president to “show your support for the American people who are in need of emergency lifelines like food, shelter, unemployment benefits and small business relief during these challenging times” and sign the bill.

“If your objection to the COVID-19 relief bill will prevent you from signing, please veto it immediately. You’ve made your position clear and rejecting it quickly will allow those in favor to act before it is too late,” the lawmakers continued. “Never before in your personal, professional, or political life have you been characterized as a man of inaction. Now is not the time to sit idly by – please do the right thing and sign or veto this bill immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has not directly threatened to veto the legislation, which is the product of months of negotiations and is attached to a government funding bill, but he also has not indicated he would sign it. Instead, he has repeatedly blasted the legislation since its passage in Congress for including $600 payments to most Americans rather than $2,000 checks — a demand he made only after the bill was approved by both chambers.

If the president continues to refuse to take any action on the relief package, it would cause the legislation to die upon the start of the new legislative session in January.

Unemployment benefits and other protections included in earlier coronavirus relief legislation expired overnight, and government funding runs out at Monday night at midnight.

An effort by Democrats to pass a clean bill containing just the $2,000 payments is headed to the House floor Monday for a vote but is not expected to pass the Senate, where it is opposed by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump criticizes Senate Republicans ahead of election results vote, urges a ‘fight’ Biden faces fight with Congress for more coronavirus relief COVID-19 could complicate Pelosi’s path to Speaker next year MORE (R-Ky.).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

