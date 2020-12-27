https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/27/breaking-anthony-warner-identified-as-nashville-bomber-died-in-the-blast/

Breaking news out of Tennessee where authorities announced that Anthony Warner was the person responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville and that DNA evidence collected from human remains at the scene confirmed he died int he blast:

Authorities also said “no other people involved”:

Watch:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...