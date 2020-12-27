https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-police-responding-bomb-threat-empire-state-building/

Police are responding to the Empire State Building in New York City after someone called 9-1-1 and said that a bomb would be going off at noon.

The threat was called in just after 11 a.m.

No explosion took place at noon.

All is good at the Empire State Building live feed. pic.twitter.com/AQ5SfQWEgp — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸🦈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) December 27, 2020

Still, a bomb squad has responded to the threat and is currently at the building.

Just two days ago people were warned to evacuate a downtown Nashville street before a massive explosion, making the threat even more alarming.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

