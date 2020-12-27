https://www.oann.com/brexit-offers-britain-chance-to-do-financial-services-differently-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brexit-offers-britain-chance-to-do-financial-services-differently-minister



FILE PHOTO: A view of Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs FILE PHOTO: A view of Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

December 27, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Brexit offers Britain a chance to do things differently in financial services, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday, but a trade deal with the European Union gives reassurance that there will be co-operation on the regulatory approach to sector.

“Now that we’ve left the European Union, we can do things a bit differently (in financial services),” Sunak told broadcasters.

“But this deal also provides reassurance because there’s a stable regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal, which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners when it comes to things like equivalence decisions.”

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Jason Neely)

