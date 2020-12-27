https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/12/27/chrissy-teigan-shares-her-twitter-based-new-years-resolution-then-ridiculously-manages-to-break-it-within-the-same-thread/

Celebrities, you have to be amused by their obliviousness. Otherwise, based on the sheer plague of them we endure, you’d become enraged too easily.

John Legend’s wife – who you may recognize from the front of the Chex cereal box – went on Twitter to announce her resolution for the coming year. That she as a celebrity felt this was something in need of sharing is just the start of problems. However we’ll grant her a bit of leeway, given it was somewhat related to social media we suppose it makes sense that she felt driven to share it on same.

It does come across as a bit curious, her being this excited about not doing something, but if there was a burden attached then we suppose it makes sense. Frankly, this sounds more like a gift to others rather than a stab at self-improvement.

One problem; Chrissy did not stop with that tweet. She added to it, in a manner of — well, detailing why she was resorting to this resolution.

“I I I I can’t believe she…” WELL BELIEVE IT CAUSE I DID IT — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2020

Ummm…Chrissy…didn’t you just…umm??

Well thanks for explaining that to us. — Joe C (@asufan23) December 27, 2020

That’s cool and all. I support verbal middle fingers and having no fucks to give, but aren’t you explaining right now? It’s kind of like apologizing for saying “Sorry” too often. I say no words. just do it. — RalphWiggumrocksmyworld🐝🍸🍦🇺🇸🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@atypical30_a) December 27, 2020

This, exactly. Chrissy Teigan made it sound as if the issue was with others, but her inability to merely stop explaining…kind of explains a lot, to be honest.

”In detail why I will no longer be explaining myself on Twitter going forward — a thread.” 1/25 https://t.co/5wv9hZB1NC — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 27, 2020

@chrissyteigen explaining… that she’s not going to explain things anymore 🤣🤣🤣 this is gold pic.twitter.com/3teMwPOvk3 — ❄️christine☃️ (@christine_napa) December 27, 2020

You don’t even have to explain why you aren’t explaining things to us. It’s all good! You don’t owe anyone anything. — Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) December 27, 2020

Except, she sort of does. Cannot sem to help herself.

It’s the mind of an addict. She isn’t even aware. — Michael (@realmichael808) December 27, 2020

You mean you’re going to start NOT to do the thing we didn’t ask for in which you brought onto yourself because no one *literally no one* asked for it in the first place?? — Jonathan Munoz (@jrmunoz21) December 27, 2020

We expect more details to follow — just because of the evidence provided so far.

