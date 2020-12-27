https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/cousin-eddie-lives-beer-drinking-man-bathrobe-uses-flamethrower-clear-snow/

(DAILY MAIL) — A man from Kentucky who wanted to clear the snow from his driveway used a flamethrower to blast the white stuff away in an instant.

In a 30 second clip which has since gone viral, Timothy Browning from Ashland, east of Lexington, can be seen playing up to the camera as he stands in his driveway in just a white bathrobe, slippers and a hat with a cigar in his mouth and a can of beer in his hand.

He directs his flamethrower at one side of the driveway and then the other, instantly melting the snow and ice which had built up.



