(DAILY MAIL) — A man from Kentucky who wanted to clear the snow from his driveway used a flamethrower to blast the white stuff away in an instant.
In a 30 second clip which has since gone viral, Timothy Browning from Ashland, east of Lexington, can be seen playing up to the camera as he stands in his driveway in just a white bathrobe, slippers and a hat with a cigar in his mouth and a can of beer in his hand.
He directs his flamethrower at one side of the driveway and then the other, instantly melting the snow and ice which had built up.