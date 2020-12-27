https://bigleaguepolitics.com/watch-dana-white-gloats-about-how-negativity-from-ignorant-media-could-not-stop-ufc-in-2020/

UFC President Dana White received a tremendous amount of flak for refusing to cancel shows throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he’s rubbing it in the faces of the critics.

White posted a video last week along with a caption to inspire fans whose lives may have been severely impacted by the pandemic and lockdown restrictions pushed with help of media-generated hysteria.

“As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there’s ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don’t let these people that don’t matter tell you how to live your life,” White wrote in a tweet.

“It’s up to YOU to take care of your business, your family, your employees, and those you care about!!!” he added.

In the video, White shows the many critics inside and outside of the MMA industry who doubted him for putting on shows throughout the year. White refused to succumb to the criticism and kept many families fed with his steadfast resolve to stay in business despite the pandemic.

“Our events were successful in every way, shape and form that an event could be successful. I’m proud of our crew. We pulled this thing off, and that’s what we’ve always done, and that’s what we will always continue to do,” White said in the video.

“The media are not in the news business. They’re in the clickbait business. They think negativity sells and gets click, so that’s what they deliver. Negativity is their product, but I’m not going to let that stop us,” he continued.

“Any time there is great success, it is surrounded by negativity but here is the reality: None of the media people know anything about this business. A lot of people did not want this to happen, but what we are good at is proving people wrong,” White added.

The entire video can be seen here:

As we roll into 2021, I just wanted to remind everyone there's ALWAYS a solution to every problem! So, cut through all the bullshit, and don't let these people that don't matter tell you how to live your life. pic.twitter.com/HPMbtojjJx — danawhite (@danawhite) December 21, 2020

Big League Politics has reported positively on White for refusing to capitulate to COVID-19 mass hysteria, constantly fighting haughty media commissars to keep UFC fights going throughout the pandemic:

UFC promoter Dana White has been dogged by fake news reporters for pushing to continue his fights during the coronavirus panic, as they have worked at every turn to stop him from giving his fans what they want. “A lot of these media guys are absolute and total f**king scumbags,” he said last month. “As soon as you let them know what you’re doing, all they’re trying to do is f**k up everything that you’ve worked. So I’ve literally told every one of these guys to go f**k themselves and I’m not telling any of them what I’m doing, where I’m doing it.” The push back from fake news hacks and Democrat Party officials eventually forced White to cancel several shows, but he held the ultra successful UFC 249 pay-per-view on May 9. They drew a massive 700,000 buys for the event as the public grows more disgusted with the unprecedented shutdown of society… White’s response is classic and shows exactly how an individual or an entity should deal with the fake news vultures when under attack. “F**k that guy… F**k that guy,” White said of the New York Times reporter who wrote an article critical of the UFC. “You know what happened with that guy? That guy, who has never covered the sport ever before, was writing a story about [UFC parent corporation] Endeavor… and what do you think happened when this guy who and this paper covered the UFC when they never covered it before? What do you think happened? F**kin’ story was huge. They did killer traffic,” White explained. White explained how the popularity of his organization was propping up the failing rag that is hemorrhaging money and going bankrupt rapidly. “Now they’re writing stories three a week, and they’re posting live results. I don’t give a s**t what that guy thinks, what he has to say, or what he writes. Good for him, he’s pulling good traffic,” he added. “I don’t give a f**k. Don’t give a f**k,” White said to conclude his rant.

White is an American hero and should consider a run for public office after he retires from being the most successful fight promoter in history.

