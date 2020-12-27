https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/coronavirus-deaths-december-covid/2020/12/27/id/1003259

There have been more deaths from COVID-19 recorded in December in the United States than in any month since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The more than 63,000 deaths so far this month have surpassed the previous worst month, April, when more than 55,000 perished.

Overall, the U.S. has had more than 330,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with more than 19 million cases.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the U.S. could suffer from an even worse situation concerning the pandemic in the weeks ahead, saying the numbers are quite troubling and “with the hospitalizations over 120,000, we really are in a critical stage,” The Hill reported.

President-elect Joe Biden also stressed that, even with the arrival of vaccines,“our darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us, not behind us,” stressing that, “as frustrating as it is to hear, it’s going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus. There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around.”

Former NATO commander James Stavridis wrote in an op-ed for Fortune magazine a few weeks ago that changes must be made to the government’s plan for vaccine distribution.

He criticized the fact that only McKesson was tasked with the distribution of the vaccines, saying there needed to be more companies to protect against the possibility of failure in the plan.

