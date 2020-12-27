https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/nashville-mayor-sparks-fury-laughing-discussing-explosion/

The adage about laughing and the world laughs with you might not be true when you are the mayor of a city that has just been struck by a massive, mysterious explosion.

Take Nashville Mayor John Cooper for example.

During an interview Friday, Cooper spoke about what would be done at the site of the explosion that took place Christmas morning, leaving three people injured and several homeless. The blast also disrupted the region’s telecommunications network.

“They’re gonna be super-careful,” Cooper said, according to Fox News. “And they’re gonna inspect everything and make sure that, you know, this is the only explosion that’s gonna happen in Nashville today.”

A brief laugh then ensued.

TRENDING: Livelihoods and liberty left in the lurch

“The dramatic thing, if you were closer, is the broken water mains do lend a certain trauma to the scene, for sure,” he also said

“So all that, again, it’s a hard thing, but that’s why I’m feeling calm is … well we are a famous place,” Cooper added lamely.

Social media users thought the Democratic mayor was inappropriate, to say the least.

]

Cooper did express gravity at least once when trying to speak for the community.

“This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope,” Cooper said, according to WZTV-TV. “But Nashvillians have proven time and again that the spirit of our city cannot be broken.”

“We are going from relief to resolve to catch those folks and rebuild,” Cooper said.

By Saturday, authorities were focusing on one person of interest, according to the Tennessean.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...