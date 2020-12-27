http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Utb4hIEog5A/

Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock dodged questions this week about an alleged domestic dispute with his ex-wife in March.

Video footage emerged recently in which Warnock’s ex-wife claimed the Georgia Democrat ran over her foot during a verbal argument.

After the video surfaced, Warnock dodged questions from a local CBS station regarding the accusation from his ex-wife. He also accused Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), his opponent during the January Senate runoffs, of “playing games.”

“I’m going to stay focused on my family, which includes their mother, and I’m going to stay focused on the people of Georgia who during a pandemic are still waiting on relief all these months later while politicians including Kelly Loeffler are busy playing games,” Warnock said Thursday after his ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, alleged that he ran over her foot.

Loeffler said in a statement this week that Warnock’s refusal to answer questions regarding the domestic dispute accusation serves as part of Warnock’s inability to be transparent with the public.

“Domestic abuse is a serious issue that Georgians deserve answers to as to what exactly happened. Unfortunately, it follows a pattern of what we’ve seen that Raphael Warnock has not answered the hard questions in this campaign,” Loeffler said in a statement this week.

In the dispute between Warnock and Ndoye, Warnock said, “She won’t move, and she’s keeping the door … I’m thinking she’s clear and I barely moved and all the sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot. I don’t believe it.”

“This man is running for the United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye said in the video.

Ndoye said that Warnock is a “great actor.”

Watch the altercation between Warnock and Ndoye here:

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car: “I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line… He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.” pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

The dispute between Ndoye and Warnock occurred over divorce paperwork as Warnock was preparing to challenge Kelly Loeffler. Ndoye and Warnock divorced two months later.

The Georgia Senate runoffs play a pivotal role in the battle for control of the Senate majority. If both Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) lose in January, then Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the vice president-elect, becomes the Senate’s tiebreaking vote.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

