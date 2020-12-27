https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/developing-dominions-anti-trump-executive-eric-coomer-owns-patents-adjudication-process-investigators-found-skimmed-votes-trump-michigan/

In 2010 Eric Coomer joined Dominion as Vice President of U.S. Engineering. According to his bio, Coomer graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics.

Eric Coomer was later promoted to Voting Systems Officer of Strategy and Security at Dominion. Coomer has since been removed from the Dominion page of directors.

In fact, in our interview with Denver native Joe Oltmann, Eric Coomer’s presence is being SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET!

Joe Oltmann said he never saw such hate and vitriol coming from someone who has a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics. Oltmann explained to Michelle Malkin in an earlier interview that Coomer actually re-posted the ‘Antifa manifesto to President Trump’ on his Facebook page.

Oltmann told The Gateway Pundit he believes Eric Coomer is mentally ill and a sociopath. Coomer plays the corporate executive during the day and an unhinged Trump hater and Antifa supporter in his private life.

The Gateway Pundit posted a copy of that Antifa letter to Trump in a previous report that Coomer posted on his Facebook page before it was taken down.

On Monday December 14, 2020, during an emergency hearing, MI 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin A Elsenheimer granted permission to Attorney Matthew Deperno to release the findings from their forensic examination on 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim County, MI where thousands of votes flipped from President Trump to Joe Biden on November 3, 2020.

In his lawsuit against Antrim County, Matthew DePerno claimed that based on the evidence they have provided to the court that Dominion Voting Systems “committed material fraud or error in this election so that the outcome of the election was affected.”

After the forensic examination of 16 Dominion Voting machines in Antrim, Co. MI, Allied Security Operations Group has concluded that the Dominion Voting machines were assigned a 68.05% error rate. DePerno explained that when ballots are put through the machine, a whopping 68.05% error rate means that 68.05% of the ballots are sent for bulk adjudication, which means they collect the ballots in a folder. “The ballots are sent somewhere where people in another location can change the vote,” DePerno explained.

Based on the Allied Security Operations report, Constitutional Attorney Matthew DePerno states: “we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified.

There is now evidence that Dominion Systems Officer Eric Coomer is the person who holds many patents on “adjudication process” for the Dominion Voting Machines.

Eric Coomer admitted his role in the adjudication process in previous testimony.

This raises many questions for Dominion Voting Systems and Eric Coomer that can only be answered under oath.

