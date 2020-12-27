https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/eric-snowden-commit-crimes-releasing-information-deep-states-illegal-collection-data-americans/

Many are calling for the pardon of Eric Snowden for uncovering the spying of all Americans by the Deep State.

What Snowden did was uncover our government’s spying on Americans illegally:

Snowden released information on the theft of data and the NSA’s plans to release use it for their own purposes:

Snowden’s information showed the Deep State is spying on everyone and then using it for their own purposes – perhaps even selling the data to thugs around the world for personal gain:

Snowden is being persecuted for standing up to the Deep State.

Eric Snowden is the victim or Deep State retaliation.

(We highly recommend you watching the movie – Snowden.)

