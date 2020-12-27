https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/eric-snowden-commit-crimes-releasing-information-deep-states-illegal-collection-data-americans/

Many are calling for the pardon of Eric Snowden for uncovering the spying of all Americans by the Deep State.

What Snowden did was uncover our government’s spying on Americans illegally:

Edward Snowden exposed the worst 4th Amendment violations in US history: the unlawful collection of data on millions of Americans. His fight was on behalf of the American people. For that @Snowden deserves a pardon from @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/y2w9KFLJLA — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 17, 2020

Snowden released information on the theft of data and the NSA’s plans to release use it for their own purposes:

Recall what Snowden helped expose: 1) The illegal collection of metadata of millions of Americans 2) NSA plans to “Collect it All” and “Exploit it All” 3) Economic espionage and the abuse of private data pic.twitter.com/rXvB1ga46A — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 17, 2020

Snowden’s information showed the Deep State is spying on everyone and then using it for their own purposes – perhaps even selling the data to thugs around the world for personal gain:

Forget the clichés and talking points of pundits and gov’t officials. Instead, read the source documents hosted by @ggreenwald They show the scope of domestic surveillance abuses and global US operations.https://t.co/ZjSYddBfTS pic.twitter.com/HOgmGGKPBa — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 17, 2020

Snowden is being persecuted for standing up to the Deep State.

Prosecuting Snowden isn’t about “justice” – if that was the case they’d have locked up the US officials who authorized and abused these programs. This is about retaliation. This is about an entitled Establishment who thinks they own your information. Let Snowden come home. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) December 17, 2020

Eric Snowden is the victim or Deep State retaliation.

(We highly recommend you watching the movie – Snowden.)

