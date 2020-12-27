https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/disabled-child-removed-police-amc-theater-failing-wear-mask?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A video recorded in Jacksonville, N.C. appears to show the manager of an AMC movie theater refusing to allow a reportedly disabled child from entering the theater without a mask, and calling the police to escort her distraught family from the scene.

The child, who was in a stroller at the time of the incident, is reportedly non-verbal and has a condition that precludes her use of a mask or face shield. The child’s family members were all wearing masks.

Police officers were ultimately asked to escort the upset family from the theater.

The Jacksonville, S.C. Police Department and the AMC Theatres chain did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Public health policy surrounding the use of masks on toddlers and children has become a subject of controversy over the last several months. Throughout the pandemic, there have been countless stories of families being thrown off flights or having flights canceled altogether because a baby was failing to don the required facial covering.

Children are not immune the novel virus, but they have been shown to catch and spread it at a significantly lower rate than adults do.

